Sean Paul is to Perform in Dubai This November

Sean Paul is to Perform in Dubai (Source: duttypaul / Instagram )

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

It would take forever to write down the list of international superstars that visit Dubai every month.

If you’re a Dubai resident, literally the sky is the limit of who you can listen to while partying on your weekend!

Luxurious Nightclub, Cavalli, just announced that it’s set to host the Jamaican Superstar Rapper, Sean Paul, on Sunday, 4th of November for a special edition of their Midnight Brunch event.

There are two ways to enjoy Sean Paul’s gig; first, The Midnight Brunch package which is for AED 350 and runs from 8 PM to midnight, offering free drinks and a set brunch menu, second for AED300, guests can enjoy an open bar from 11 PM to 3 AM. Sean Paul is also set to perform in Super Club Base Dubai on Saturday the 3rd of November; which will be a ladies night, where ladies are treated to

The Grammy Award Winner didn’t only produce some of the finest hits to grace our playlists since the early 2000s, like Get Busy and Temperature, he was among the first to discovere one of the most beautiful talents in the world, Dua Lipa; with their epic collab, No Lie.