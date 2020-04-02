The Second Half of Rick And Morty Season 4 to Return on May 3

The second half will include five new episodes starting on May 3 at 11:30 p.m. EDT. The first half of Rick and Morty Season 4 began in November, also with five episodes.

Adult Swim released a poster and a teaser trailer for the new batch of episodes featuring the titular duo going on more comedic adventures across the universe.

The wait to know when the wait is over, is over. @RickandMorty returns May 3 on #adultswim. pic.twitter.com/OTN9YYalmv — adultswim (@adultswim) April 1, 2020

Rick and Morty follows a sociopathic yet genius scientist as he travels through time and space using portals and a spaceship alongside his timid grandson.

Show creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland previously announced in May 2018 after Season 3 had aired, that 70 episodes of the series had been ordered.