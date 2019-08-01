'Secret' Brings Together Dana Mardini and Wissam Hanna in New TV Police Drama

  1. Home
Published August 1st, 2019 - 10:24 GMT
A love story will spark between Dana Mardini and Wissam Hanna's characters in a new series (Source: wissamhanna - danamardini_official - Instagram)

Syrian actress Dana Mardini will participate alongside Lebanese actor and presenter, Wissam Hanna, in a drama series that also includes Legnedary Syrian actor Bassam Kousa in its cast.


The information indicates that the new series is called "Ser" (Secret), it is written by Muayad Nabulsi, directed by Marwan Barakat, produced by Egyptian producer Sameh Magdy (Media House), and will start filming in August.

According to information circulated, the series is a long police drama of 60 episodes, and a love story will spark between Mardini and Hanna's characters in the course of the events and the series will be ready for screening by the end of the year.

Hanna expressed enthusiasm for the new series via a tweet,in which he announced that he considered the project as a new challenge for him.

 


