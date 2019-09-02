See Dido Make Her Dubai Debut This December

With appearances by Westlife and Maroon 5 earlier this year, it’s no surprise that Dubai has become a pitstop for celebrities planning international tours. The city’s live entertainment scene bumps up its star power every year with the hottest acts, whether it's current chart-toppers like Rita Ora or classic stars like a-ha. Joining the roster of this thriving concert hub for the first time is British legend Dido on 13 December.

Dido is making a grand return to touring after a 15-year hiatus, bringing her greatest singles along with songs from her latest album Still On My Mind to Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. The star was a prominent figure in the ‘90s pop scene with reverberating tracks including ‘Thank You’ and ‘White Flag’. She is still one of the most popular solo female artists in the UK, second only to Adele, with a whopping 40 million albums sold worldwide since the late 1990s.

The multi-award-winning artist is most loved for her hard-hitting lyrics that exposed the big, small, complex and the simple of universal emotions. Her fifth studio album, Still On My Mind, debuted in March 2018 to critical acclaim. Popular music review platform Pitchfork wrote about the artist, “Her most stunning asset is still her voice—a glossy, palatial purr, fraying at the edges, nodding clearly to Enya and Dolores O’Riordan of the Cranberries.”

Don’t miss her first concert in Dubai, which is taking place in the open-air garden of Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Make the most of Dubai’s extraordinary winter weather at this grassy venue while enjoying classics by a musical giant with tickets starting from AED 295.

For the latest news on events in Dubai, visit Dubai Calendar or download the Dubai Calendar app.

