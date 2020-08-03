See Egyptian Legend Umm Kulthum At Dubai Opera

One of the greats in Arab music history is coming back to life for one night only, right here in Dubai. Fans of the late Umm Kulthum, settle in for truly remarkable performances from 6 to 8 August that bring the Egyptian songbird and her biggest hits back to the stage via hologram technology.

Taking place in the acoustically flawless studio of Dubai Opera, this concert will celebrate the life and times of a genre-defining artist accompanied by 20 highly talented musicians. Crowd favourites such as Enta Omry and Alf Leila wa Leila will echo through the halls, highlighting the spirit of her song and the preserving impact her career has had on the region's cultural psyche. You will even get to hear the grand debut of a new track specially composed for Eid called Al Atlal.

Along with inspiring a generation of talented Arab artists in the region, Umm Kulthum counts international celebrities such as Bob Dylan and Beyonce amongst her fans. She is a symbol of pan-Arabism, revered and remembered by all. Don’t miss out on this awe-inspiring showcase of technology and history with tickets from Dubai Calendar, starting from AED295.

