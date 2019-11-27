See Ellie Goulding Perform At Coca-Cola Arena

Start 2020 on a high note with a concert by British dance pop darling Ellie Goulding at Dubai’s 17,000-seat Coca-Cola Arena. The hitmaker behind ‘Lights’ and ‘Love Me Like You Do’ is performing a collection of chart-topping tracks for fans on 10 December, with tickets starting from AED195.



Goulding took the music world by storm with the release of her debut EP, An Introduction to Ellie Goulding in 2009. The album featured pop singles such as ‘Under the Sheets’ along with acoustic versions of ‘Roscoe’ and ‘Wish I Stayed’ which demonstrated the artist’s talent. She went on to release her career-defining studio album Lights the following year.



The singer has since gone on to release a string of notable hits and collaborations, including two albums titled Halcyon and Delirium. Expect Goulding to perform for her repertoire of fan favourite songs on 10 January, from fast-paced dance tunes to mellow tracks.



