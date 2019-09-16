See Legendary DJ Carl Cox Live At Soho Beach

As summer rolls out and Dubai’s spectacular winter weather rolls in, it’s open season for nightlife venues across town. Meydan’s poolside lounge Soho Beach is gearing up for cooler weather with a high-profile set by legendary DJ and music producer Carl Cox. See him launch the 2019/2020 carousel of celebrated DJs and legendary dance nights at one of Dubai’s favourite venues on 11 October.

The early days of Cox’s promising music career ran parallel to the rising popularity of Chicago house music in the ‘80s. He became one of the most notable figures of Britain’s then-emerging electronic music and rave scene, even noted as one of the few DJs who used three-deck mixing. A definitive star in music circles, Cox became a frequent face at leading nightlife venues and events across the UK – a role he still balances with his prolific music production career.

Catch Cox do what he does best as the premier act at Soho Beach with Early Bird tickets starting at AED100 for women and AED150 for men. If you’re looking for a high-energy night of great vibes and non-stop dancing, this is one event you should not miss.

