See Robbie Williams Live in Dubai

Dubai Shopping Festival’s star factor reaches a meteoric high as singing sensation Robbie Williams joins its roster of performers. The English hitmaker behind classics ‘Angels’ and ‘She’s The One’ is all set to entertain fans on 24 January at Palm Jumeirah’s The Pointe. General admission tickets start from AED295 and you can get them now from Dubai Calendar.

Sing along to the biggest hits in Williams’ rich discography which features heartfelt ballads and pop rock tracks like ‘Let Me Entertain You’. Doors open at 4pm, so come early to enjoy live entertainment and talented DJs energise the crowd before Williams takes the stage against a backdrop of fireworks at 9pm.

When Wiliams split from the band Take That at the peak of the pop group’s success in the 1990s, many were wary of how his solo career would play out. Fast forward to 23 years later and he is the UK’s best selling solo artist, with eleven chart-topping albums boasting a record 18 Brit Awards. His imprint on British music history is deep and undeniable.

Stay tuned for more surprises planned for this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary with incredible discounts, raffles and events until 1 February.