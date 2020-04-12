Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa? a Fan Offers Mohamed Ramadan His Kidney! How Did the Star Respond?

Egyptian actor and singer Mohamed Ramadan has been promoting his new series El Berince "The Prince" via social media.

Yesterday, he shared, a behind the scenes video, with his 11.1 million followers on Instagram, where he was in a circus with a lion.

Of the thousands of comments Ramadan received, one particular comment caught his attention; a fan offered him his kidney!

Fan @krymzlzalhwary wrote: "Star of stars, I swear to God I would die for you, and if you ever ask for my kidney, I would give it to you with my love. Star, I swear I would love to be with you in any kind of setting. Precious, a lot of people tell me that I look like you, and that is of course an honor for me. If you ever need anything, I will be at your command. Legend, I can imitate you in everything. With help from God, my dream would come true".

In return, Ramadan responded to this fan, saying: "May evil be far from you, hero, I love you more".