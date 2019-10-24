Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Bieber After Fans Trolled Her

The 27-year-old singer used her Instagram Live video on Wednesday night to put an end to the trolling Hailey Bieber has endured since the release of Selena's comeback track, thought to be a heartbreaking farewell to her turbulent relationship with ex Justin Bieber.





Selena - who dated Justin on and off from 2010 until 2017, when he got back together with his now-wife Hailey - sings about being 'replaced' within just two months, but has now been forced to defend the model against the abuse she has received online.

The situation was made worse for Hailey when she revealed she was listening to a song titled I'll Kill You, which Selena's superfans took to be a direct response to the new track.

Speaking directly into the camera, Selena said: 'I am so grateful for the response this song is getting. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that.

'So please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans don’t be rude to anyone, please.'

She continued: 'Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Just please, for me, know that that’s not my heart and my heart is only to release things I feel that are me and that I’m proud of. And that’s all that I’ll say.'

Lose You To Love Me was released Wednesday at midnight, and the song appears to be about her failed relationship with Justin.

Lyrics seemingly reference the short amount of time it took for Justin to move on from Selena to Hailey.

'You turned me down and now it's showing / In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it.'

Shortly after the song was officially released, Hailey shared a screenshot of a Summer Walker song she was listening to entitled I'll Kill You.

Fans were quick to begin speculating the song was a response to Selena's newly released track.

'Selena Gomez released a song (stream for clear skin) about her life experiences w an ex and leaving him behind (Justin Bieber now married to Hailey Baldwin) and like 5 minutes later Hailey Baldwin posted this. It’s not the first time she’s shaded her and probably not the last,' wrote one Twitter user.

Another commented, 'I'm not trying to start any drama and I've never talked about Hailey Baldwin before I have neutral feelings for her first, I've never believed the things that Selenators says about her until now, I mean it's not a coincidence to post this story right after the song is dropped -1.'

But Hailey shut down the speculation on Instagram, insisting the song was not a 'response' to Selena.

'Please stop with this nonsense... there is no "response." This is complete BS,' she wrote in a since-deleted comment in a post about the drama.

Selena's comeback track is stripped back and emotional, perfectly mirroring her state of mind in the last few years after taking time out from the spotlight to focus on her health.

Revealing she is feeling stronger and more confident now that she's single, the chorus goes: 'We'd always go into it blindly / I needed to lose you to find me / This dancing was killing me softly / I needed to hate you to love me, yeah'.

Selena's new lyrics hint at a toxic relationship and someone taking pleasure in hurting her.

'You promised the world and I fell for it / I put you first and you adored it / Set fires to my forest / And you let it burn... / You got off on the hurtin', she sings.

However, the clearest clue comes with the line: 'You turned me down and now it's showing / In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it.'

Justin and Selena's love story began in 2010 and they had a famously turbulent on/off relationship for years.

They got back together in October 2017 only to split in March 2018 - and by July, Justin was already engaged to his wife Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber and Hailey had been linked since 2014 and confirmed their romance in January 2016.

They split a few months later and rekindled things two years later, immediately after his final break-up with Selena.

The couple tied the knot privately in September 2018, just three months after their whirlwind engagement, and have just thrown a second star-studded wedding one year later.

A source told Us Weekly at the time: 'Selena knows she's better off without Justin, and that it's the healthiest decision for her.

'She is open to dating, but right now she is solely focused on herself and enjoying life to the best of her ability, and getting back to being the Selena that she and all of her close ones knew prior to dating Justin.'

As well as Justin, Selena has also been linked to The Weeknd, but the pair parted ways in October 2017 after around 10 months of dating.

Fans have shared their thoughts about the poignant lyrics on social media, expressing their support for Selena.

One posted: 'I really wonder if Justin Bieber watched and listens to Lose You To Love Me by @selenagomez and just took a moment and thought about everything and how he hurt this girl but she grew stronger and just ugh. I love ya Selena ❤️'.

Another shared: 'selena full on ROASTING justin in lose you to love me and i’m LIVING FOR IT'.

A third reacted with a meme about Hailey, posting: 'Hailey Baldwin lurking on Justin Bieber to check if her husband has streamed Selena Gomez's Lose You to Love Me'.

Several others pointed out that it could be a reaction to Bieber's 2015 hit Love Yourself: 'Justin: you should go and love yourself Selena: I needed to lose you to love me #loseyoutoloveme '

The Lose You To Lose Me video has been filmed in black and white, entirely on an iPhone, with the close up shots mirroring her introspective state of mind.

Explaining the highly personal meaning behind the song, she wrote: 'This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album.

'I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one's life.

'I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself. '

Gomez co-wrote the song with frequent collaborators Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and producers Mattman & Robin.

The video was directed by Sophie Muller, whose other credits include Beyonce, Gwen Stefani, Maroon 5, Shakira and Coldplay.

