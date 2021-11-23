Selena Gomez Gets Nominated For a Grammy For The First Time

Selena Gomez has finally succeeded in winning her seat among the Grammy's nominations, for the first time in its history.

The Recording Academy / Grammy's announced the nominations for its 49th session a while ago, and the 29-year-old international star, who was chosen for the best Latin album, came on the list. Revelation.

The album was released in March and is Gomez's first album, featuring music prominently in Spanish.

Gomez's nomination was her first time in her musical history to win the Grammy Award ignited the enthusiasm of her fans, who traded her album again through their personal accounts.

In the 2022 Grammy category for Latin Pop Album, Selena is up against Pablo Alboran, Paula Arenas, Ricardo Arjona, Camilo and Alex Cuba.

And according to Rolling Stone, Gomez and Coldplay have collaborated on their new song "Let Somebody Go," which debuted on The Late Late Show, with James Corden.