Selena Gomez Prefers That People Cut Down on Social Media

The 27-year-old singer took a break from social media in September last year, and whilst she's now back on Instagram, she says she doesn't pay much attention to what other people post, as she's "very happy" with living life in the moment.







She said: "I'm very happy with living my life and being present. Because that's it. Similar to me posting a photo and walking away; for me that's it. I will do a red carpet, I will do whatever; I don't need to see it; I participated; I felt wonderful and that's where the extent of it is. I don't care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say."



And the 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker wants more people to do the same, because she sees "so many beautiful girls and amazing different characters" who are being "demolished by an image that they're trying to chase."



She added: "They're wanting to be a completely different person, but that's not whats inside of them."



Selena knows the struggles of social media as she says she used to fall into the same traps before taking a step back.



She said: "But I get it, I look at other people's pages - or I used to - and I'd be like, 'Okay, I need to fix myself.'"



The 'Look At Her Now' singer also spoke about the reasons she left social media last year, as she claimed she was "attacked" online for her fluctuating weight, which was brought on by her battle with Lupus, plus high blood pressure and taking medications.



Speaking in an interview with Giving Back Generation, she said: "It depends on even the month, to be honest, so for me I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. That got to me big time. That really messed me up for a bit."