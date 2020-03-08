Selena Gomez Says Her First Kiss Was The Worst Day of Her Life

The two kissed on camera for the Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody in 2006, the first time Selena had been kissed.

But, she has revealed, at the time she had a big crush on Dylan's twin brother Cole, which left her despondent.

'I thought we were going to be together,' Selena said on The Kelly Clarkson Show of Riverdale star Cole, now 27.

Selena, who hadn't yet started appearing on her own Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place, played Gwen, a classmate who had to lock lips with one of the leads in the school play.

Talking to Kelly, Selena recalled: 'I guest starred on the show but I kissed his brother and didn't get to kiss Cole. It was my first kiss.'

Then, the show's host, Kelly Clarkson, asked the brunette beauty to clarify whether it was her first-ever kiss, or just her first smooch on camera.

Selena replied: 'On camera! It was one of the worst days of my life.'

