Selena Gomez Shares Tips on How to Properly Wash Your Hands

If you think you know how to wash your hands, then you may not have seen US pop star Selena Gomez’s take on the viral “safe hands” challenge.

The star took to her Instagram account to share tips with her 171 million followers on how to properly wash your hands as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world.

“Now everybody is saying that it is 40 seconds long which technically is the ABC’s twice,” she said. “Who would have thought because clearly I haven’t been washing my hands the right way.”

Some of the tips she shared, for people with longer nails, is to rub your finger tips in a circular motion against the palm of your hand to keep the back of your nails clean at all times.

She also emphasized the importance of cleaning your thumbs and crossing your hands over to rub the skin between your fingers. “You can make it fun,” she said.

She ended her tutorial by grabbing a paper towel to close the tap, which she also used to dry her hands.

“I want to challenge three amazing more powerful women. Along with Arianna (Huffington), I want to do Gigi Hadid, Olivia Wilde and my girl Cardi,” she added.

Celebrities on social media are taking part in the safe hands challenge in order to raise awareness about the right way to wash hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.