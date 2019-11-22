Selena Gomez Will Unveil New Album in January 2020

  1. Home
Published November 22nd, 2019 - 07:51 GMT
Selena Gomez performs at the Prudential Center. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Selena Gomez performs at the Prudential Center. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

 Selena Gomez announced Thursday that she will release her next album early next year.

In a trailer shared to YouTube, Gomez announced the still-untitled record -- currently referred to as "SG2" -- will be released Jan. 10.\



The video featured excerpts from Instagram livestreams of Gomez working on the new record as well as snippets of two recently released songs -- "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" -- that will appear on the new album.

Gomez also teased that the final title and tracklist will be "coming soon."

Fans will be able to pre-order the new album beginning Thursday on digital music services as well as retailers such as Target, which will have a special version of the album with additional tracks.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

