Selena Gomez declares she's single at soccer game

ALBAWABA - Selena Gomez sets record straight and announces she's single.

Selena Gomez shouted: "I'm Single," in a TikTok video she posted on Thursday.

Gomez shut down all the news linking her to having a romantic relationship with names like Andrew Taggart and Zayn Malik.

While watching a football game, Selena Gomez shouted at the football players: "I'm single, I'm just a little high maintenance but I'll love you so much."

She laughed as she shouted her statement, however, she failed to get the attention of any football men, she jokingly captioned her post: "The struggle man lol."

Selena Gomez in new TikTok video:



“I'm single!” pic.twitter.com/2TPdLSj84F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 8, 2023

Recently, Gomez' love life has been the talk of social media, at first, there were rumors that The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart was romantically linked to the singer as they were spotted holding hands in New York.

And according to a source by Us Weekly, Taggart and Gomez had an amazing connection and decided to give their romance a shot.

But later on, Taggart was seen leaving a party in Miami holding hands with an anonymous woman.

After Andrew Taggart, rumors swirled claiming Selena Gomez has started dating her 'longtime crush' Zayn Malik who is a former One Direction member.

An insider claimed that Zayn and Selena briefly had a 'thing' while her close friend Taylor Swift was dating his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.