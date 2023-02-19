Selena reveals she gained weight due to Lupus meds

ALBAWABA - Selena Gomez addressed comments about her body after internet trolls raised questions about her body weight.

Selena Gomez went live on TikTok to reveal the reason why she has gained a bit of weight, and opened up about her health, and medication for lupus and how they are affecting her body.

Selena Gomez goes live on TikTok to address comments about her body. She talks about her health, medication for lupus and how they affect her body. pic.twitter.com/JL3hIArShB — Selena Gomez News 🎬 (@OfficialSGnews) February 16, 2023

In the video, Gomez shared that taking the Lupus medication has caused her to gain weight, she said: "When I'm taking it, I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight,"

She added: "I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and no one knows the real story. I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful. Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like sh*t, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me."

The actress went on to talk about how she never want to be a model, nor have a model body, she stated: "Not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that. I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, cause honestly I don't believe in shaming people for their bodies or anything."

Back in 2015, Gomez opened up about being diagnosed with Lupus, which is a disease that that occurs when your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and organs.