Serena Williams Shows Off Her Athletic Figure in a Skintight Bodysuit

Serena Williams looked completely serene as she flaunted her impressive physical strength during a full body workout on a white aerial hoop.

While suspended from the ceiling on a circular steel apparatus (resembling a hula hoop), the 39-year-old tennis player showed off her athletic figure in a skintight bodysuit.

In the stunning shot, she can be seen gazing down at the hardwood floors with her eyes closed and stunning curls cascading past her shoulders.

For the workout targeted toward arms, shoulders and upper body, she was barefoot and was slowly contorting her body to swivel around.

She also tagged hair stylist Angela Meadows, makeup artist Natasha Gross, photographer Ronald Wayne and stylist Kesha McLeod on her Instagram.

Regularly using an Aerial hoop helps flexibility, balance and coordination as well as being a great stress relief.

Additionally, Health reported aerial yoga has been known to help alleviate painful symptoms for people, who suffer from 'back spasms, scoliosis, or a herniated disc.'

In 2016 during an interview with Vogue, Williams talked about using her Cirque du Soleil-style moves 'to clinch a third consecutive victory over Venus' for one of their dance-offs.

'It started really fun,' Serena said of their dance-offs at their annual Williams Invitational. 'And then it got serious, and then it got overboard serious, and then it got Broadway.'

More recently, Serena she talked about balancing her time as with work and family to Fast Company.

'Morning time is tennis time. Afternoon time is business time. I'm really, really organized with my time,' she shared in December.

'I want my percentage [of time] with my daughter to be a lot,' she added as she spoke about technology aiding her routine.

Husband of nearly four years, Alexis Ohanian, 37, who founded Reddit recently resigned over the summer, citing his family as a big reason amid the Black Lives' Matter protests.

The platform has been notorious for some of the most racist trolling content on the internet and Ohanian stepped down, urging the company to replace him with a more diverse candidate.

'I'm saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: 'What did you do?,' he tweeted.

The pair first met in Rome in May 2015 and were engaged by December 2016, announcing their pregnancy in January 2017.