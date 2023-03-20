Serenay Sarıkaya sexy red Aile dress sold out

ALBAWABA - The new Turkish series, Aile starring Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Serenay Sarıkaya is a huge success, as it is breaking viewers' records.

The show's writer, Hakan Bonomo made the series highly appreciated in a very short time, and even though only a few episodes were aired, the new Turkish production now has a huge fan base.

Other than the script, the shows increasing fan base comes from the two lead actors, Serenay Sarıkaya and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, as both stars are the biggest names in the film and TV industry in Turkey and the Middle East.

Serenay Sarıkaya’nın #Aile dizisinde giymiş olduğu kırmızı elbise bir gecede yok sattı. pic.twitter.com/hThXUkVcBF — Televizyon Dünyası (@TvDunyasii) March 15, 2023

One thing that caught the viewer's attention was the fashion and costume design in the show.

In the secondal episode of Aile, Serenay Sarıkaya who plays the role of Devin donned a beautiful strapless red dress from the Spring Summer'21 Lookbook collection of the Museum of Fine Clothing."

And on their website, shortly after Sarıkaya was seen wearing it, the dress was sold out overnight.