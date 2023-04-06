  1. Home
Published April 6th, 2023 - 08:10 GMT
Serenay Sarıkaya to star in new show
ALBAWABA - Aile actress, Serenay Sarikaya is set to star in a new Turkish production for Netflix. 

Serenay Sarikaya will act in a new series produced by Ay Yapım (Al-Qamar) for Netflix, the show will be written by Turkish writer "Ece Yörenç."

Ece Yörenç previously worked on series such as Forbidden Love, Cesur Ve Güzel, Yaprak Dökümü and Kuzey Güney.

The new series will be directed by Mert Baykal.

No additional details were shared regarding the upcoming production.

