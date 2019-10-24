Sexy Boy Toy! Leaked Video Shows Ex of Muammar Al-Gaddafi's Cousin Marrying a Mysterious Man! Watch

Social media sites buzzed with the marriage news of Jordanian-Emirati poet Najah Almasaeed to a mysterious man after a video was leaked of the newlyweds' private ceremony.





The poet danced with her new husband at a small private wedding that hosted a few attendees from family and close friends.

Social media users widely circulated the video amid criticism from some commentators about the age difference between the couple, as Najah appeared much older.

Some Twitter users identified the husband, claiming that he is a lieutenant named Amer Rakkad al-Sardi.

After leaking the video, Najah Tweeted:

"Although I am saddened by the leak of videos and the violation of the privacy of my engagement party, I am happy with your blessings to me, thank you with all my heart"

رغم زعلي من تسريب الفيديوهات وإنتهاك خصوصية حفلة خطوبتي ولكني سعيدة بمباركتكم لي ، شكراً لكم من كل قلبي 🌹 https://t.co/qZoiM1TfVt — نجاح المساعيد (@najah_almasaeed) October 23, 2019

Najah Almasaeed was the wife of Libyan businessman Walid al-Sayyed Al-Gaddafi, cousin of former Libyan president Muammar Al-Gaddafi. They divorced after having two kids, Jasser and Silwan.

After the divorce, Almasaeed moved away from poetry and media to devote herself to her kids. She filed for divorce because of personal differences, and lived a period of isolation after separation.

Najah had many poetry programs in a number of channels and radio stations in the Gulf before 2006, including Nagham Al-Qawafi, Tent of February, Tent of Abha, Naseem Lail, and others.