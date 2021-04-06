Shailene Woodley Teases Her Fiancé's 'Jeopardy! ' Debut

The 29-year-old actress took to her Instagram story on Monday afternoon, sharing a video while she was riding in a car with the 37-year-old quarterback.

She mentioned that fans should watch his first episode hosting Jeopardy! on Monday, which ended in quite the humorous fashion.

Woodley took to her Instagram story on Monday, while she was riding in a vehicle with Rodgers driving.

The Descendants star was wearing a green baseball hat which read Dog Dad with a white top.

Rodgers had his hair in a small 'man bun' while wearing a grey t-shirt, Aviator sunglasses and jeans as his fiancee went on to lavish him with praise.

'Guys, I have a very important announcement to make. This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive … just shaved his neck this morning,' Woodley began.

She added he, 'Has a little man bun growing,' while showing off her massive engagement ring, adding, 'This guy is hosting Jeopardy tonight!'

The actress encouraged her fans to watch the game show on whatever network their local listings may have it on, when she asked what might happen tonight.

'There’s some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery. You never know. It's like The Princess Bride,' he joked, as Woodley was heard laughing next to him.

He went on to mimic the Grandfather in The Princess Bride, adding, 'Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles!'

The quarterback is the latest in a line of celebrity hosts filling in for the late great Alex Trebek on Jepoardy, with his first episode ending rather humorously.

Rodgers asked the returning two-day champion Scott Shewfelt what his answer was for Final Jeopardy!, which was, 'Who wants to kick that field goal?'

The response got a smile from Rodgers, since Shewfelt was referring to Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur opting for a field goal instead of trying for a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game, which the Packers lost.

'That is a great question. Should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today, that's incorrect,' Rodgers said, taking the joke in stride.