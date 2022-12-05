Is Shakira dating 24-year-old surfer?

Shakira was recently rumored to be dating a 24-year-old surfer.

The singer opened up about her personal life, and broke her silence over the recent rumors concerning her love life.

The mother of two split from soccer player Gerard Pique after almost 12 years of dating. Social media posts pointed to the Waka Waka singer, saying she is dating a 'toy boy' after pictures of her were shared with a 24-year-old surfer.

Shakira said: ''Out of respect for my children and the vulnerable moment they are going through, I ask the media to stop the speculation.''

''I have no partner and nothing other than devoting myself entirely to my children and their welfare,' she added.'

Last week, pure Oxytocin at the @wavegarden!

Photos by 📷 Gorka Ezkurdia pic.twitter.com/9xX66yvWTv — Shakira (@shakira) October 22, 2020

The 24-year-old, whose name is Gorka Ezkurdia is giving Shakira surfing lessons, and is said to have been in contact with Shakira's family, as he previously given Gerard lessons in the past.