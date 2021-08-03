Shakira to Face Time in Jail For Tax Fraud ?

A court document revealed that a Spanish judge believes that there is "sufficient evidence" to allow him to try the Colombian singer Shakira for tax evasion, on the profits of 2012, 2013 and 2014, pointing out that Shakira evaded the payment of tax dues amounting to 17.2 million dollars.

The document is the final report of an investigation conducted by Judge Marco Goberias, a procedure that precedes the referral to the trial in Spain, in which he confirmed, according to the “Associated Press” news agency, that he had sufficient evidence that Shakira evaded paying taxes for her artistic activity while she was in Catalonia in the period between 2012 to 2014, while Shakira's defense team confirmed that she did not move to Catalonia until the beginning of 2015.

Her representatives in Spain said in an emailed statement that the court document is an "expected step in the process", and that Shakira's legal team remains confident in her position and is fully cooperating with the judiciary and will not comment further.

At the beginning of the investigations in 2019, Shakira denied any wrongdoing, and her public relations firm confirmed that she immediately paid her money as soon as she was informed of the debt by the tax office.

If convicted of tax evasion, Shakira faces either a possible fine and a possible prison sentence.

However, a judge can waive the prison sentence for first-time offenders if they are sentenced to less than two years behind bars.