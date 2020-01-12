Shakira Rocks an Outfit by Kuwaiti Designer Yousef Al-Jasmi

"Nuevo sencillo!!! New single!!!" Shakira wrote on social media on Saturday, alongside a peak at the single’s artwork.

The song cover features both artists gazing at the camera, with Shakira at the forefront donning a feminine, baby pink ensemble courtesy of Italian label Fausto Puglisi and Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi.

The Grammy-winning artist wore Puglisi’s sun-emblazoned mini dress paired with a feather stole from the Kuwaiti couture brand.

The new single comes just weeks ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl in Florida on Feb. 2, where the “Waka Waka” singer is slated to rock the stage during the Halftime show.