Shakira seeks a new life in Miami

ALBAWABA - Shakira left Barcelona with her two sons in hopes of finding happiness in Miami.

Colombian singer Shakira decided to leave Barcelona, Spain with her two sons permanently amid her infamous split with footballer Gerard Pique.

The paparazzi spotted the singer with her children at the airport as they were leaving Spain on their way to relocate to Miami, Florida where she will seek a fresh start amid the breakup.

Some pictures of #Shakira at Barcelona airport this morning. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/uvERhAguMn — KevinPrt44 (@KevinPrt44) April 2, 2023

In the snaps, Shakira wore denim and had her blonde tresses down her shoulders and back, and was seen making her way through the airport with heavy luggage.

Her kids, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, looked comfy as they sported t-shirts and shorts.

@shakira is joined by her two sons as she jets out of Barcelona airport! ✈♥️ 02/04/23 pic.twitter.com/VgL0lRQEqe — Fader Shak (@faderg2_) April 2, 2023

A Catalan newspaper referred to the artist's departure as her last farewell after 13 years of living in Barcelona.

Taking to her Instagram story, the mother of two shared a snap from the plane and wrote: "But things are not always as we dreamt, sometimes we run but we don't make it, never doubt that you will get there."

The singer, 45, realized her ex was having an affair when she discovered a jar of strawberry jam had been eaten while she was away, and no one in her family likes strawberry jam.

Shakira and Piqué went their separate ways after 11 years of being in a romantic relationship, they share two sons Milan and Sasha.