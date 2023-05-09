Shakira shades Piqué in empowering speech

ALBAWABA - Shakira got candid about relationships as she accepted the Woman of The Year award at Latin Women in Music Gala.

Shakira got emotional as she discussed relationship after very public split from Gerard Piqué, her speech came as she was honored as Billboard's Woman Of The Year at the inaugural Women in Latin Music gala on Saturday.

Shakira shared: "It doesn't matter so much if someone is faithful or not; what really matters is if you continue to be faithful to yourself."

The singer went on to talk about the importance of music in her life, as she stated music has helped her overcome difficult times in her life, saying that whenever she felt lost, music would always put her back on the right path.

"There comes a time in every woman's life when she no longer depends on someone to love or accept herself as she is. The search for the other is replaced by the search for oneself when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic."

"Women are much stronger than we think. We are braver than we think we are. I think we are also more independent than we were taught to be." she added.

"What woman hasn't gone through the experience of looking for attention, affection, or approval from others and forgotten about herself? It has happened to me."

Shakira, 46 caught her longtime partner Piqué,36 cheating with a Clara Chia, 24.

Pique was beset by cheating rumors after his split from Shakira - and has now sparked up a new romance with Clara Chia.