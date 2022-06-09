Shakira Shares a Health Update Regarding Her Father

Shakira gives her fans an update on her father's health.

Earlier this week, the singer announced that her father was hospitalized after suffering an unfortunate bad fall, she shared the news after it was rumored that she was the one who was hospitalized due to a 'panic attack' after going through the breakup with her husband Gerard Pique.

Shakira denied the news by announcing that her father was the one who was sent to the hospital.

And on n Wednesday, Shakira took to her Instagram to share an update on her father's health after taking a bad fall. “With my dad discharged, already at home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after the trauma. Thank you all for wrapping us up with your immense love,” Shakira wrote on Instagram.

Along with her message, Shakira shared a video of herself practicing some “cognitive stimulation” at home as she stood opposite her dad with large note cards with words written in Spanish for him to read aloud.

Shakira also recently confirmed that she and Gerard had split after more than a 12 years together.