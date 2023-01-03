Shakira Shares Piqué 'heartache' post

ALBAWABA - Shakira publicly opens up about the heartache of her breakup amid her long-term relationship with footballer Gerard Piqué.

Singer Shakira took to her Instagram account to share a statement where she opens up about healing after 'betrayal' on New Year's day.

In the Instagram post she says: ''Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has surgeon's hands. Even if someone has betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.'

''When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference.''

She ended the statement: ''The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love. Shak''

Piqué and Shakira announced their split in June after 11 years together, and last month they came to an agreement for their children, after discussing the topic for twelve hours.

The pair share two boys together, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

By Alexandra Abumuhor