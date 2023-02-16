Shakira threatens to kill her ex-partner

ALBAWABA - Shakira went viral as she shared a TikTok video with a hidden message dedicated to her ex-partner Gerard Piqué.

Colombian singer Shakira and her ex-partner Gerard Piqué have been the talk of social media ever since they went their separate ways after 11 years of being in a romantic relationship.

The singer previously dedicated a breakup song that was titled "BZRP Music Sessions #53" to her ex-partner Piqué who allegedly cheated on her.

The singer, 45, realized her ex was having an affair when discovered a jar of strawberry jam had been eaten while she was away, and no one in her family likes strawberry jam.

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker continued to trend on social media, after she placed a witch dummy on her baparent'snd put it in a direction of her ex's parents' house where they live in front of her.

🧙‍♀️🔊 Shakira has reportedly been listening to her BZRP session on a loop today, where there is also a witch on the balcony pointing at her ex-mother-in-law's house… pic.twitter.com/ZX2qXJG8lB — ShakiraMedia (@ShakiraMedia) January 14, 2023

And now, the mother of two is not done with her 'revenge' as she shared TikTok that now went viral where she was lip-syncing to SZA's song "Kill Bill"

Shakira cleaning while listening 'Kill Bill' by SZA.pic.twitter.com/G7b8iLIZuh — Pop Hive (@thepophive) February 14, 2023

In the viral Tiktok, Shakira sings: "I might kill my ex, I'd rather be in jail than alone."

In SZA's single, the American singer is singing about wanting to kill her ex and his new girlfriend.