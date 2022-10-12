Shakira's New 'Pique' Song

Shakira used cryptic social media tweets to preview the release of her new song Monotona.

Before revealing a picture of the song's cover art, the 45-year-old singer-songwriter uploaded a number of videos throughout the weekend.

Three brief videos, all in Spanish, were released by the Hips Don't Lie vocalist. It wasn't your fault, it wasn't mine either, or it was the monotony's fault, according to the three clips.



The words in the social media clips were accompanied by loud typewriter noises.

The subsequent video displayed a black loafer stomping on what appeared to be a human heart.



'Nunca dije nada, pero me dolía,' shakira wrote in the caption. 'Yo sabía que esto pasaría.'

Her caption translates to, 'I never said anything, but it hurt. I knew that this would happen.'



Finally, the Colombian native revealed the single's cover art. It will be released on October 19.

In the footage, a black and white sword was seen piercing the top of a black heart.

'Monotona' was written over a banner that was spread across the heart's front.



Her social media updates followed the singer's appearance with her ex-partner Gerard outside a law office as they worked to end their acrimonious divorce procedures after their dramatic split in June.

After 12 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in July, and soon after, adultery rumors started to circulate in the Spanish tabloids.

The performance followed news that Shakira appeared to be making up with her former through her music after the Spanish player allegedly cheated on her.



Shakira initially seemed to poke fun at Piqué in her song Te Felicito (I Congratulate You).

'To make you complete / I broke myself in bits / I was warned, but I didn't pay notice / Don't tell me you're sorry / I know you well and I know you're lying,' reads a crucial lyric from the song.

The hit maker was questioned about the line and its alleged connection to her marital problems in an interview with Elle Magazine.

Is that the impression you got, that during that connection you kind of had to give a part of yourself, which maybe was hard to get back? Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked her.



Shakira answered, "I can only say that everything I feel, everything I go through is mirrored in the lyrics I write, in the videos I do, either intentionally or subconsciously." "The glove fits when it fits." As I already stated, my music is that channel.

The Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro, who is presently dating Rosala, was featured in both the song and the accompanying music video by Shakira.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri