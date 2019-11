Colombian singer Maluma took the stage at Ad Diriyah, a heritage site north-west of Riyadh.

However, upon the singer's arrival to Riyadh, he posted a picture from his hotel suite via Instagram Stories, and instead of tagging the saudi flag, he tagged a popular juice label "Al Rabee" instead!

Similar to the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, Saudi concerts are taking place on a special performance stage after each race day.