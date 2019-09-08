Shamma Hamdan at La Mer

  1. Home
Published September 8th, 2019 - 07:11 GMT
Get ready to see celebrated Khaliji singer Shamma Hamdan live at La Mer on 20 September. Performing her audience-favourite tracks for fans in Dubai, this superstar performer is all set to heighten the excitement for Saudi National Day on 23 September.

Hamdan rose to fame as the first Emirati woman to reach the final round of Arabs Got Talent in 2012. She is a multi-talented force of nature who can play the piano, guitar and drums. Enjoy her most popular tunes after spending an evening exploring all the incredible restaurants and sights at the beachfront destination.

Date 20 September 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue La Mer
Ticket price Free
Admission 9pm

 

