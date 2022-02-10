Shams Al-Kuwaityeh's Latest Bold Statements

As usual, the singer Shams Alkuwaityeh made a scene on social media with her bold statements at Carpool Karaoke show on Dubai tv hosted by Hisham Alhawesh.

Shams gave a statement of why her name was missing in the golf festivals making sure that " EVERYTHING HAPPENED ON PURPOSE BUT I DON'T KNOW THE NAMES AND REASONS AND I DON'T CARE." she stated.

Alhawesh asked Shams about the highest wages that she gets for her concerts. She responded that she will reveal the highest wages so that she won't sing again, and she told him the story of how one time she was asked to give up a concert, that she was supposed to get paid for 800 thousand dollars, to travel with husband for two months, and after few hours her husband deposited the amount to her bank account so she canceled the concert and traveled with him.

Shams gave her opinion on Sherien Abdul-Wahab and Hossam Habib's story saying: " if you live with someone so long and he's not like you, this relationship will not succeed, adding that WE SHOULDN'T EXPOSE EACH OTHER ON SOCIAL MEDIA, THIS IS WRONG, I LIKE TO PUNISH PEOPLE BY BEING QUIT."

She also accused Balqees Fathi of being unable to stick to one opinion and having many characters. She also branded Rahma Riyad as fake and always scared, and called Hala Al-Turk "the victim."

She advised the young people to live every second of the first month of their love relationship because in her opinion it's the only good memory that they will live, then real life will begin.