Shams in a Bath Robe but Who Is Her Secret Message For?

It is one of the few times that Kuwaiti singer Shams posts a picture in which she appears wearing a bathrobe yet it seems like she is sending a message to someone.





The gulf beauty captioned the picture "Memorize the features of this face well you will not see it anymore".

The image exposed Shams to great criticism especially from users in the Gulf society, who do not seem to accept her openness, but the "Ahlan Ezayak" songstress does not seem to care and she is posting what she wants.