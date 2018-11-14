Shania Twain Feels Happier Than Ever in Her 50s

Shania retired from performing in 2004, before recently making a comeback to the music scene (Source: lev radin - Shutterstock)

Shania Twain is embracing her 50s and feels happier than ever.

The 53-year-old singer has revealed she is enjoying her career even more nowadays, as she opened up about her secret to enjoying getting older.

She told Extra: "I'm 53, and I'm happy as ever to be my age. Real is good. My career is more fun now than ever, and I'm enjoying life."

The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' hitmaker has taken on a new role as the judge for singing competition 'Real Country', and she outlined the importance of being "unique".

She added: "You've gotta take risks, and it's all about being original and unique."

Earlier this year, Shania opened up about her Lyme disease diagnosis in 2003, and admitted having surgery to treat the condition has changed her voice forever.

Shania - who retired from performing in 2004, before recently making a comeback to the music scene - shared: "Does my voice sound deeper? It does, though, doesn't it?"

At the time of her diagnosis, the Canadian star feared she'd never be able to sing again.

However, Shania admitted she was lucky that her condition was diagnosed and treated so quickly.

She said: "I thought I'd never sing again ... It was nerve damage from Lyme disease. I saw a tick fall off me and I got treated right away, otherwise the damage would have been a lot more extensive.

"I was on tour, and I almost fell off the stage every night because I was so dizzy. I felt lucky when I found out the cause, because the disease can go to your brain or heart."

Shania launched her comeback album 'Now' in 2017, and she's admitted to relishing the experience of making music again, describing the songwriting process as being "like a diary entry".

Reflecting on her return to the business, she said: "Songwriting is like a diary entry, though sometimes I listen back and think, 'Oh my God, that's way too personal...'"