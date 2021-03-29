Sharon Stone Reveals Her Surgeon Increased Her Breast Size WITHOUT Her Consent

Sharon Stone has revealed her surgeon increased her bust by a full cup-size without her consent.

The Hollywood actress, 63, went under the knife to have benign tumours removed in 2001, before waking to discover her doctor added the surgical enhancement because he 'thought that I would look better'.

She said to The Times: 'When I was un-bandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said, "go better with your hip size".

'He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent.'

Sharon added that her doctor thought she would look 'better with bigger, "better" boobs.

In the explosive interview, she also revealed that she almost exchanged fists with actor Michael Douglas after an argument erupted over a mutual friend.

She added: 'We went outside. I was like, "you don’t know me," he’s like, "and you don’t know me." We had this fantastic high school argument.'

The incident took place years before they starred in the 1992 film, Basic Instinct together.

The actress also recently came out to say she had a 'wonderful' and 'professional' experience working with Woody Allen, amid accusations of sexual abuse made against the filmmaker in the newly released HBO docuseries, Allen v Farrow.

Woody, 85, was first accused of sexually abusing his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow 29 years ago, but the allegations have gained renewed interest in light of the new docuseries exploring the claims.