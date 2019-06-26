'Shave Your Armpits' Saudi TV Presenter Lama Saoud's Statement Raises Controversy

A controversy was caused by Saudi TV presenter Lama Saoud because of a video in which she spoke with boldness criticizing many men.

Lama Saud asked men to shave their armpit hair which sparked a wave of criticism from the audience, who described the video posted by the Saudi presenter as an insult to public modesty.

Lama Saud began her career in media in 2009, when she joined Panorma FM radio station and presented some music programs. She also presented various programs and presented 'Jalsat Wanasa' on MBC in 2013.