Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Share an Awkward and Mouthy Kiss.. Watch!

Since going public with their romance, through plenty of PDA, the couple has come under attack by fans for their awkward-seeming kisses.





But on Wednesday Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello proved that they're the ones laughing, in an excessively awkward kissing video posted to Instagram.

The over acted video comes on the same day the Havana singer released the music video for her song Liar, ahead of her second album's release.

'So we saw on Twitter, and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing, and how it looks weird and how we kiss like fish,' the In My Blood singer started the video.

'Yeah it really hurt our feelings,' Camila added.

Before they went in for the kiss, the 21-year-old added 'We just want to show you how we really kiss.'

The pair go in slow at first but when the time their lips touched the 22-year-old songstress' tongue was out beyond her mouth and slobbered over her beau's chin.

While the Canadian singer kept his mouth open wide and rubbed his lips against hers and her face.

By the end of the video the Fifth Harmony alum breaks into laughter and they end the video.

Their video is reminiscent of the recurring SNL sketch Kissing Family, in which not only do the family members kiss each other on the mouth, but they do so in an awkward, very mouthy fashion.