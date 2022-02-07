  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Shay Mitchell Announces She is Expecting Baby Number 2

Shay Mitchell Announces She is Expecting Baby Number 2

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published February 7th, 2022 - 08:07 GMT
Mitchell already has a two-year old daughter, Atlas
Mitchell already has a two-year old daughter, Atlas
Highlights
Shay Mitchell announces she is pregnant again

The Pretty Little Liars actress shared a trio of topless photos showing off her baby bump to announce the exciting news.

The 34-year-old captioned the post : ''Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life,” referencing her late grandmother .

''It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time.'' she continued.

“Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way,” she concluded.

Mitchell already has a two-year old daughter, Atlas, whom she shares with her boyfriend Matte Babel. 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...