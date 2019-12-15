Shay Mitchell Bonds With Her Daughter in Front of The Eiffel Tower

On Saturday, the 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars star shared a photo of her and her newborn Atlas in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.





'Oh, the places we will go...' she wrote in the caption featuring two photos of the mom and daughter duo in front of the iconic monument.

Shay had her daughter bundled up in a cozy white blanket as her little one rested in her mother's arms.

The Canadian-born actress looked as stylish as ever while sporting a brown teddy coat and black pants.

She completed the look with a pair of black combat boots and chic black sunglasses.

Mitchell welcomed her first born child with her longterm boyfriend Matte Babel.

And while she's still learning everyday, she revealed during an interview with ET her little one is 'so incredible and growing every single day.'

"I wouldn't trade it for the world."

