Shay Mitchell Rocks a Pair of Heels From Lebanese Footwear Designer Andrea Wazen

In honor of Valentine’s Day, former “Pretty Little Liars” star Shay Mitchell decided to put her partner of four-years Matte Babel on the spot with a relationship test, in which she quizzed him on everything from her favorite movie of all time to her pregnancy cravings to see just how well he knows her.

In the video, which the Canadian actress and model uploaded to her YouTube account this week, we couldn’t help but notice her choice of footwear. The 33-year-old opted for a pair of heels from Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen.

The mother of one chose the Immy mules in black, which feature mesh lined with leather and a cone-shaped heel. She paired the footwear with a white, off-the-shoulder blouse and black cycling shorts.

It’s not the first time Mitchell has been seen rocking an Andrea Wazen design.

She recently championed the Beirut-based brand’s Ila boots, a pair of black leather thigh-highs with a thin heel.

Wazen opened the first boutique of her eponymous footwear label in 2013 following stints with some of the most renowned footwear designers in the world, including Christian Louboutin and Rupert Sanderson.

Despite the challenges in her home country, where an economic crisis was followed by the worsening of the COVID-19 outbreak and a deadly explosion in August, the footwear designer — who is the sister of Dubai-based fashion blogger Karen Wazen — has seen success with her brand in the past year.

In addition to being named the Accessories Designer of the Year by Fashion Trust Arabia, whose judging committee included renowned designers Diane Von Furstenberg and Alber Elbaz, Wazen was also added to Footwear News’s Emerging Talent List in 2019.

She also saw her eponymous footwear being championed by the likes of TikTok star Addison Rae, Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner, among others.

Mitchell isn’t the only star to sport footwear from an Arab-owned label this week.

British pop star Dua Lipa recently unveiled her “Future Nostalgia - The Moonlight Edition” album cover shoot and in one of the photos she can be seen wearing a design from Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi.

Lipa wore the multi-colored Gilda mules with a fitted pink cut-out dress.