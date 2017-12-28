This British Hunk got Engaged!

The 'Coronation Street' hunk popped the question to his girlfriend Sophie Austin over the festive season (Source: Featureflash Photo Agency - Shutterstock)

Shayne Ward has got engaged.

The 'Coronation Street' hunk popped the question to his girlfriend Sophie Austin over the festive season and the 33-year-old actress couldn't wait to share her glamorous diamond ring with her fans on her social networking sites.

Alongside a photograph of the stunning jewel sat perfectly on her ring finger, she simply wrote: "Mrs Ward to be."

The couple's engagement news comes exactly a year after they welcomed their first child - a little girl - called Willow into the world.

Shayne said at the time: "Proud to share our incredible news. Me and Sophie had a beautiful baby girl. We are completely besotted and in love with the deepest of hearts. Our world. Willow May Ward."

It's not yet known when the pair are planning to get hitched but it's set to be a busy year for the former 'X Factor' winner as he will bow out of 'Coronation Street', in which he portrays Aidan Connor, next May in an "explosive" storyline.

A source said earlier this month: "Everybody wants Shayne leaving to be a huge part of the show next year. Bosses are working on it at the moment and have something really explosive planned for the character."

While the 33-year-old hunk's exit looks set to be a huge "TV moment", some 'Corrie' fans will be disappointed to see the factory favourite leave the cobbles.

The source added: "Nobody will see this coming. Viewers are going to be absolutely stunned. It's going to be a blow for the fans -- but also a massive TV moment.

"Shayne has become one of Corrie's most popular actors.

"He's a huge hit with fans and has even won awards for his performances."

Shayne's casting was announced in May 2015 and he first appeared on screen as Aidan in August 2015.

He was initially handed a one-year contract as Aidan, a distant cousin of Kym Marsh's character Michelle Connor, and was recently involved in a love triangle with Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) and Maria Connor (Samia Ghadie).

Shayne - who previously starred in musical 'Rock of Ages' in the West End - scooped Best Newcomer at the 2016 National Television Awards.