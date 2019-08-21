Back on the Silver Screen! Carole Samaha Posts New Film Trailer 'by Chance'

Lebanese artist Carole Samaha posted on her Instagram account the trailer for the new Lebanese film "Bel Sodfi" (by Chance), which is due release on September 26th.





The film marks Samaha's return to acting, a few years after her last on-screen role in the Ramadan series "Al Shahroora" which was the biography of Lebanese singing legend Sabah.

"Bel Sodfeh"'s events revolve around a man, portrayed by Badi Abu Shakra, who loses a briefcase that has surveillance camera footage whose life gets tangled with a simple woman, played by Carole Samaha, during his hard journey to get the briefcase back.

The new drama thriller film stars Carole Samaha, Badih Abu Shakra, Pamela Al Kik and is written by Claudia Marshalian and directed by Bassem Christo.