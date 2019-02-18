'She Can't Act for Her Life'! Heavy Criticism After First Episode of Hala Al Turk Reality TV Show

The rising Bahraini star spoke clearly about her father

Bahraini star Hala Al Turk receives some criticism after the first episode of her new reality TV show "Hala" was aired.

Many accused Al Turk of fabricating the situations in the episode and ridiculed her on-screen performance and her mother Mona Saber's acting skills, stressing that their performance was very bad.

The first episode revolved around Hala's plans to travel to the United States to shoot a new music video yet that is initially objected to by her mother because it coincided with the date of an exam that requires the daughter to focus on her studies.

In another story, the rising Bahraini star spoke clearly about her father, and confirmed he was her hero and that he taught her a lot and she credited him for many things asserting that she will love him forever, but she completely ignored talking about her sister Ghazal and her Father's wife Moroccan singer Donia Batma.

Hala Turk confirmed that to her the family is her father, her brother Abdullah and Mohammed, in addition to her mother and grandmother who lives with them. Hala avoided completely shedding light on what her younger sister Ghazal means to her, and only expressed her love for her two brothers, Muhammad and Abdullah, stressing that they would not show much on the screen in her program because they are shy, despite their love for their sister.