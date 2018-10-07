She Does It All! Maya Diab Back to Acting and TV Presenting

Maya said that she was offered many acting roles yet she is currently choosing the best one for her (Source: mayadiab - Instagram)

Lebanese star Maya Diab expressed her happiness for attending the second round of Al Gouna Cinematic International Festival, that was held in Al Gouna area.



The beauty said that it is the first time she attended the festival, yet she has been to Al Gouna area before.



Answering a question about acting after her last film "Assad w Arbaa Otat" (A Lion and Four Cats), she said that she was offered many acting roles yet she is currently choosing the best one for her, emphasizing that she will take part in an Egyptian project.

In another story, Diab signed an official contract with MTV Lebanon to present a new season from the program "Hek Benghani" (This is How we Sing) directed by Kamil Tanious and it shall air soon.