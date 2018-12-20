She Learned Her Lesson! Rania Youssef in a Dress WITH Liner

Rania did not escape from sarcastic comments on the new white dress she chose for her latest photoshoot (Source: raniayoussef_- Instagram)

Controversial Egyptian star Rania Youssef shared some pictures from her latest photo shoot.

Rania chose a white dress this time but made sure it has a liner, unlike her revealing black dress on the Cairo Film Festival Red Carpet that caused lots of controversy.

Rania however, did not escape from sarcastic comments on the new dress with some even mentioning that without liner it would look better.

In another story Youssef recently won an award for her role in the series "Kaenno Mbareh" (Like Yesterday) on the 15th DG award festival.