Is she the Lesbian Version of Mia Khalifa? Syrian Singer Confesses: I Love to be With Blonde Western Girls! (Video)

Controversial Syrian singer Angie Khoury was unknown before Lebanese singer Amar talked about her, attacking her angry acts of lying and hypocrisy.





After her feud with Amar, Angie became famous and was even invited to Neshan's program Ana Haik (I'm like this), where she tried to present herself as a victim who only managed to rise to fame through vulgar and seductive performances, but viewers did not believe it.

ليه انا؟ pic.twitter.com/vAjn8N4gqs — انجي خوري - Angie Khoury (@iAngieKhoury) October 16, 2019

She said to Neshan that she regretted posting such content, but after the show she returned to temptation and seduction, admitting that she loves to be with blond western girls, because girls don't cheat on each other.