Is She Okay? Britney Spears' TWELVE Full Nude Snaps (Pictures)

Britney Spears is back at it again with her nude pictures.

The singer took to Instagram to share three separate posts, each with a series of picture showing Britney in her birthday suit.

The 'Toxic' singers claims that she is sharing that many pictures of her body to remember her body before getting pregnant for a third time.

The pictures were taken infront of a tropical leaves background, Spears covered her breasts fro the shots, and added an emoji over her lady parts.

Britney wrote: ‘Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me… why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation???’

In other snaps, the singer captioned: 'love you all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much !!!!' while another post read 'Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick !!! Photo dump before there was a child inside me !!!'

After the photos were shared, Britney's fans started wondering if the pop star is doing okay,

Before posting the series of nude photos spears raised concerns from fans as she added a quoted picture to the post that read: 'If you love someone set them free. If you hate someone, set them free, Basically set everyone free and get a dog, People are stupid'.