She Reminded Us of Raniah Youssef! Stephanie Saliba Receives Wide Criticism for Wearing Sheer Gown at Venice Film Festival

Lebanese presenter and actress Stephanie Saliba is currently enjoying her time in Italy during the Venice Film Festival.

The Lebanese beauty caused a whirlwind of criticism because of the wardrobe choice she opted for the Film Festival red carpet.

Stephanie dazzled in a Georges Hobeika sheer silver gown embroidered with studs with a thigh-high slit.

Saliba received wide criticism because of her bold choice on the red carpet, as followers said: "The dress is hideous," "we can see your underwear," "Why did you bother yourself and wear something."

Stephanie Saliba's dress brought Raniah Youssef's similar look to the minds of followers, as they started comparing the two actresses' bold red carpet choices.